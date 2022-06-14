journal-news logo
news
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

9-4-6-5

(nine, four, six, five)

