Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
7-6-3-0
(seven, six, three, zero)
