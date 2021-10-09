Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
8-2-1-6
(eight, two, one, six)
In Other News
1
Fairfield City Council to consider two more Harbin Park redevelopment...
2
Butler County RTA won’t suspend routes despite shortages
3
State of Hamilton: Officials detail developments accelerating in the...
4
Data suggests decreasing COVID-19 cases in Butler County: What the...
5
Butler County leaders target development along the Great Miami River to