journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

7-1-8-6

(seven, one, eight, six)

In Other News
1
Hamilton wood shop to be home to expanding laser works business run by...
2
McCrabb: Inspired by former Butler County educator, man walks 21.5...
3
Middletown council approves no fares for bus service through 2022
4
HISTORIC PHOTOS: Remembering Hamilton’s Mini Circus in old...
5
Voter’s registration deadline approaches: What to know about Butler...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top