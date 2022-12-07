Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
7-5-0-5
(seven, five, zero, five)
In Other News
1
Low-cost carrier Breeze Airways announces 2 new nonstop routes from CVG
2
Middletown leader shares about being in parade with Kyle Schwarber
3
Children’s book highlights Hamilton as supportive community, sheds...
4
Butler County leaders question recommendations for moving spaces
5
Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony today in Middletown