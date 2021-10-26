journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

0-2-9-3

(zero, two, nine, three)

In Other News
1
Kyle Schwarber sends pizzas to firefighters and police, who follow with
2
Edgewood school board candidates agree communication is key
3
Butler County finalizing plans for emergency mental health crisis...
4
New procedure at Atrium giving hope to people whose breathing issues...
5
PHOTOS: Hamilton seniors paint their parking spaces for the 2021-22...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top