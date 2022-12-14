Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
2-1-2-1
(two, one, two, one)
In Other News
1
Man charged with murder after infant in Fairfield dies from alleged...
2
Law enforcement to increase presence on roadways through holidays
3
Board relinquishes control of historic Oxford Cemetery to city
4
Active Lindenwald business owner to sell multiple properties
5
Bill regarding August special elections in Ohio amended by Senate...