journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

9-9-2-8

(nine, nine, two, eight)

In Other News
1
Butler County artists and arts organizations get grants from council
2
Prizes to be given out at final Hamilton Joes regular season baseball...
3
Ohio to Tennessee: Woman’s Type II Diabetes journey inspires ‘Walking...
4
Two Middletown summer events may be canceled if lawsuits aren’t...
5
Butler County governments receive estimated $8M in opioid settlements
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top