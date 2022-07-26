Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
9-7-4-7
(nine, seven, four, seven)
In Other News
1
Sheriff cruisers damaged when CareFlight crashed at Butler County fatal...
2
Ohio Challenge hot air balloon event attendance up 16% over last year
3
Butler County Fair 2022: Meet queen and king Anna Moeller and Sam...
4
Funds to pay for Middletown’s license plate readers, 2 more Ross Twp...
5
Ross Local School District families face sports fee jumps, other costs...