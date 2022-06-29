journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

1-1-8-0

(one, one, eight, zero)

In Other News
1
Barber to offer free haircuts to Talawanda elementary students before...
2
Oxford stop of Race Across America bicycle event assists riders from...
3
Second wave of COVID-19 relief funds heading to Butler County
4
Sign-ups sought for this year’s Crazy Cardboard Regatta at VOA...
5
Air Quality Alert again today in Butler, Warren counties as summer heat...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top