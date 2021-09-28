journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

9-9-6-0

(nine, nine, six, zero)

