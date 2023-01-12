Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
8-3-7-7
(eight, three, seven, seven)
In Other News
1
Prosecutors respond to former Butler County auditor’s motion for...
2
Next portion of Hamilton train station to be relocated Tuesday
3
Registration open for baseball leagues for youth and those with...
4
Fairfield Twp. officers involved in November shooting of suspect not...
5
Suspect in West Chester gunfire incident taken into custody