journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

1-7-4-3

(one, seven, four, three)

In Other News
1
Every Spooky Nook weekend from April to August 2022 now booked: The...
2
Tribute acts will help finish RiversEdge 10th anniversary season in...
3
Bench remembering Middletown boy killed by his mother dedicated at...
4
Fairfield student reports death threats after post about changing...
5
Butler County 9/11 anniversary events: What’s happening this weekend
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top