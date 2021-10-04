Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
0-5-3-6
(zero, five, three, six)
In Other News
1
Fairfield to build 100-person pavilion at Harbin Park as part of...
2
Booming Liberty Twp. targeted for new MidPointe Library branch
3
‘Shoes 4 the Shoeless’ provides hundreds of free pairs to Butler County
4
Monroe looking to expand energy efficiency program to drive development
5
10 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week, including Operation...