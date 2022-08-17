BreakingNews
news
By The Associated Press
53 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

2-0-2-7

(two, zero, two, seven)

