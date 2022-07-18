BreakingNews
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

5-6-9-0

(five, six, nine, zero)

