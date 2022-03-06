Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
3-7-4-8
(three, seven, four, eight)
