journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
9 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

0-8-6-8

(zero, eight, six, eight)

In Other News
1
Utility bills in Monroe to include survey regarding area’s future
2
Hamilton police identify all victims in FOP Lodge stabbing
3
The 80s Block Party in Hamilton to raise funds for area animal adoption...
4
$5 million in pandemic relief money will pay for work on Butler County...
5
Xenia woman killed, man seriously hurt after being thrown from Warren...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top