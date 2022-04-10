journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

4-5-7-1

(four, five, seven, one)

In Other News
1
McCrabb: The music, friendship ended too soon when William ‘Kippy’...
2
Pastor: Main Event promises to be ‘a power packed night’
3
Art & Earth Day at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park returns for second year
4
Kings Island has dealt with safety issues, made improvements in past...
5
Pedestrian struck in Middletown near YMCA, victim in stable condition...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top