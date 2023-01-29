Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
8-2-1-0
(eight, two, one, zero)
In Other News
1
Butler County prepares for calls as latest tax bills may include...
2
Local Cincinnati Bengals fans singing ‘On the Road Again’
3
McCrabb: Mother who nearly lost son says ‘it’s been hard emotionally...
4
Jag’s Steak & Seafood in West Chester celebrates 20th anniversary
5
West Chester in Top 10 for relocation growth areas, U-Haul Growth Index...