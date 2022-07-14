BreakingNews
Nuxhall Scholars named, all 26 to be honored at event this month
journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

6-4-6-2

(six, four, six, two)

In Other News
1
Nuxhall Scholars named, all 26 to be honored at event this month
2
6 things you won’t want to miss at The Ohio Challenge hot air balloon...
3
Drivers in West Chester urged to lock cars after numerous thefts
4
Attorney says city forgot about some residents in Anthony Wayne...
5
COVID-19 relief fund recipients: Money will benefit many Butler County...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top