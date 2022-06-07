Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
6-9-3-5
(six, nine, three, five)
In Other News
1
Butler County Sheriff’s Office wants to return gold ring to owner
2
West Chester officer resigns after investigation finds she did not...
3
Spooky Nook Sports delay: Meeting spaces nearly complete, sports side...
4
Land of Illusion appeals $190M expansion dismissal
5
Fairfield police to release more information on officer-involved...