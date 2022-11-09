Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
0-3-9-3
(zero, three, nine, three)
In Other News
1
Oxford Kiwanis holiday food drive exceeds goal
2
Butler County Commissioner Cindy Carpenter continues election night...
3
1 dead after stabbing at fire in Ross Twp.; second house heavily...
4
Ross and Talawanda schools face budget cuts in wake of levy losses
5
Storyteller Paul Strickland will bring hilarious tall tales to Fitton...