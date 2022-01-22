Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

2-7-1-3

(two, seven, one, three)

In Other News
1
Butler County doling out $9 million more in rental assistance
2
Middletown seeks input on plan for airport; goal is to make it an...
3
Leader of popular Blue Ash park will now work for Hamilton Parks...
4
Care delayed for many as COVID patients, mostly unvaccinated, flood...
5
Price tag to provide homeless warming center jumps, not to exceed...
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top