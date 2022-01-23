Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
2-6-3-7
(two, six, three, seven)
In Other News
1
Steve Timmer, ‘born in Marcum Park,’ soon to semi-retire from parks...
2
The Lane Libraries offer virtual and in-person programming this winter
3
Middletown approves $360 yearly parking permits, though there is...
4
Butler County doling out $9 million more in rental assistance
5
Middletown seeks input on plan for airport; goal is to make it an...