journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

1-4-3-4

(one, four, three, four)

In Other News
1
Hamilton pizzeria purchased by owner of nearby pinball business
2
Anthony Wayne building clear of tenants as hotel transformation work...
3
Some CVG flights delayed, canceled because of FAA computer outage
4
Liberty Twp. focused on three major projects, new trustee leader says
5
Fairfield developing plan for tackling coyote problem, residents weigh...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top