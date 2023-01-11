Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
1-4-3-4
(one, four, three, four)
In Other News
1
Hamilton pizzeria purchased by owner of nearby pinball business
2
Anthony Wayne building clear of tenants as hotel transformation work...
3
Some CVG flights delayed, canceled because of FAA computer outage
4
Liberty Twp. focused on three major projects, new trustee leader says
5
Fairfield developing plan for tackling coyote problem, residents weigh...