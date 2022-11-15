Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
5-8-5-8
(five, eight, five, eight)
In Other News
1
Edgewood school district names interim superintendent
2
Rural King is latest local store to fail price checks; customers paying...
3
Cincinnati Children’s Liberty Campus to have extended-stay housing...
4
Flu season 2022-23: Doctors see concerning uptick in hospitalizations
5
Butler County’s rural townships may see zoning changes that relax rules