Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
1-4-2-9
(one, four, two, nine)
