journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

9-4-0-5

(nine, four, zero, five)

In Other News
1
Close board vote ends with monetary settlement for Lakota East HS...
2
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
3
911 caller: ‘We got robbed and shot at’ outside Monroe hotel
4
Spooky Nook progressing in Hamilton, but plenty of work to go: Here’s...
5
A new Kroger Marketplace could end West Chester seniors’ plans for...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top