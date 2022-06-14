Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
2-7-2-4
(two, seven, two, four)
In Other News
1
Heat watch in effect; power remains out in some parts of Butler, Warren...
2
High heat: Areas to keep cool around Butler, Warren counties
3
Colerain Bowl announces closure due to ‘economic landscape’
4
Kroger in Liberty Twp. closes during power outage caused by severe...
5
Jungle Jim’s in Fairfield closed today; power outage spurs need for...