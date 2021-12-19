Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
7-0-6-3
(seven, zero, six, three)
