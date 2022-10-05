journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

0-3-9-3

(zero, three, nine, three)

