Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
5-7-4-9
(five, seven, four, nine)
In Other News
1
Lakota rules masks are mandatory for students, teachers when school...
2
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
3
Middletown family displaced after shed fire spreads to apartment
4
Butler County native and beloved CBS Sports producer honored after his...
5
Infrastructure bill: Ohio set to get more than $11 billion; what could...