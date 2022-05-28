Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
9-1-9-6
(nine, one, nine, six)
