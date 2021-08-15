journal-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

5-7-5-5

(five, seven, five, five)

In Other News
1
HISTORICAL PHOTOS: Old Hamilton group and club images found in the...
2
World Series berth ‘like an early Christmas present’ for West Side All...
3
New $10 million modernized school greets Middletown’s Rosa Parks...
4
PHOTOS: Rosa Parks Elementary School expansion in Middletown
5
Vaccine rates among children 12-17 growing in Butler County ahead of...
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top