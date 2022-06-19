Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
5-8-3-9
(five, eight, three, nine)
In Other News
1
Historical society’s exhibition highlights ‘Quilted Treasures’ of 1800s
2
Some Butler County residents went more than 50 hours without power this...
3
Rising food costs makes free school summer meals vital, parents and...
4
3 Lakota educators lauded with annual district award for excellence
5
Top local news for Friday, June 17, 2022