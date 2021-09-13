Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
4-7-1-8
(four, seven, one, eight)
