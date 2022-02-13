Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

3-4-9-3

(three, four, nine, three)

