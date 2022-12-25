Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
2-0-7-5
(two, zero, seven, five)
In Other News
1
Hamilton students become ‘angels’ bearing gifts for needy classmates
2
Oxford community comes together to get used bikes to those in need
3
Butler County history column: Straub House hotel attracted those in...
4
61 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties
5
Schools faced looming budget, security concerns and Covid ‘cliff’ in...