Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
1-9-0-5
(one, nine, zero, five)
In Other News
1
First concept of Badin High School stadium plan approved
2
Restaurant industry starving for employees: Where are the workers?
3
Cleveland-Cliffs reports big increase in net income despite war in...
4
A happy deception: Fairfield teacher lured into ceremony to win top...
5
Miami University faculty present ‘Portraits In Contrast’ chamber...