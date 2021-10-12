Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0-8-5-0
(zero, eight, five, zero)
In Other News
1
Afternoon catchup: 5 Butler County stories you need to know today
2
Butler County assistant prosecutor leaving job after 14 years talks...
3
Police incident gains national attention: What happened this weekend in
4
Road dedication planned for longtime Middletown police officer Mike...
5
Miami University recognizes Miami Tribe members removed from homes 175...