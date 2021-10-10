Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
6-3-8-6
(six, three, eight, six)
In Other News
1
HISTORICAL PHOTOS: Old scenes in Butler County from deep in the...
2
Fairfield City Council to consider two more Harbin Park redevelopment...
3
Butler County RTA won’t suspend routes despite shortages
4
State of Hamilton: Officials detail developments accelerating in the...
5
Data suggests decreasing COVID-19 cases in Butler County: What the...