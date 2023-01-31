Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
6-0-4-8
(six, zero, four, eight)
