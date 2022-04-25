Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

journal-news logo
news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

3-8-4-6

(three, eight, four, six)

