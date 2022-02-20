Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
7-2-6-6
(seven, two, six, six)
In Other News
1
Liberty Twp. approves Shake Shack, Torchy’s Tacos and Optima...
2
Grant to cover replacement body cameras for Oxford police
3
Ex-Miami University parking supervisor pleads guilty to stealing nearly...
4
Middletown’s only female firefighter: ‘I like the adrenaline rush’
5
$2.92M verdict awarded to Franklin man who sued doctor after losing...