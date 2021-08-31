journal-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

By The Associated Press
4 hours ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

1-3-3-9

(one, three, three, nine)

