Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
3-4-6
(three, four, six)
In Other News
1
Butler County law enforcement agencies applying for body camera grants
2
Bill introduced to change oversight ‘loophole’ where teen drowned this...
3
Middletown council expected to table vote on $1.3 billion Hollywoodland
4
Nearly $8 million coming to 2 Butler County transportation projects...
5
Senate unemployment bill would help nearly 600,000 Ohioans get...