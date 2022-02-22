Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
7-8-0
(seven, eight, zero)
In Other News
1
Fairfield Footlighters to present ‘The Sunshine Boys’ comedic play
2
Liberty Food Park gets approval; will be European-style mixed dining...
3
Hamilton police: 1 dead after two men shot at each other
4
Teen arrested after 3 nights of gunfire in Hamilton neighborhood
5
New road, Veterans Boulevard, will provide access off Ohio 129 for new...