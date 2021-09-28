Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
4-2-2
(four, two, two)
In Other News
1
‘It’s tragic’: Police, coroner’s office still investigating fiery crash
2
Police investigating two Friday shootings in Hamilton and Middletown
3
Fiona, Bibi hit it off with new hippo at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical...
4
Tip leads to search for man missing for 10 years in Butler County
5
‘Have a Plan B ready’: Butler County schools continue working in...