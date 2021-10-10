Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
6-0-0
(six, zero, zero)
In Other News
1
‘It’s sort of surreal’: Edgewood honors Olympic gold medalist Zach...
2
One of country’s largest Vince Lombardi collections lives in southwest...
3
FOP defends officers; Mayor: video ‘concerning’ of disabled man pulled...
4
McCrabb: Former addict was ‘an angel’ in Hamilton who helped people get
5
5 candidates seeking 3 available seats on Hamilton City Council